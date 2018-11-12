TONIGHT AT 5: Will your mattress hold up in a fire?

Mattresses are a big fire starter in house fires all across our area and the nation. Over a five year period, nearly 400 people died from fires that started with a mattress. Another 13-hundred people were injured.
If you're mattress is older than a decade, it's not up to current federal fire regulations for mattresses. Even if you bought a mattress that seems new from some discount stores, it might be made of material decades old, that could go up in flames with one spark.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., we put mattresses to the test. We look at how new, old and refurbished mattresses react when hit with a flame, when just two minutes could be the difference between life and death. We also tell you what to look for on your mattress, to find out whether it is made of all new parts, or made up of pieces of mattresses dating back decades.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}