TONIGHT AT 5: Woman kidnapped, sexually abused as child fighting online revictimization

CRAFTON, Pa. - A 13-year-old girl from Crafton made national headlines when she was kidnapped and sexually abused by a man in Virginia.
Police were able to get to her and arrest her abuser, but not before he had posted videos of the abuse for others across the world to watch.
Alicia Kozakiewicz has now made it her life's mission to stop child abuse like the horror she survived, and to protect victims from being revictimized by content that remains online.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., Target 11 investigator Rick Earle looks at the latest approaches to stopping child predators and getting images of victims offline forever.
TRENDING NOW:
- Jimmy Wopo identified as leader of violent street gang, according to investigators
- Hostess voluntarily recalls Cookies ‘n Creme Brownies due to egg allergen
- 'Daddy, I'm sorry': Son pleaded for mercy before dad allegedly slits throat
- WATCH: Amazing Video – Truck Swallowed Up by Sinkhole, Driver Rescued
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}