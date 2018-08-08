  • TONIGHT AT 5: Woman kidnapped, sexually abused as child fighting online revictimization

    Updated:

    CRAFTON, Pa. - A 13-year-old girl from Crafton made national headlines when she was kidnapped and sexually abused by a man in Virginia.

    Police were able to get to her and arrest her abuser, but not before he had posted videos of the abuse for others across the world to watch.

    Alicia Kozakiewicz has now made it her life's mission to stop child abuse like the horror she survived, and to protect victims from being revictimized by content that remains online.

    Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., Target 11 investigator Rick Earle looks at the latest approaches to stopping child predators and getting images of victims offline forever.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories