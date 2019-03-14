TONIGHT AT 5: Woman wants delayed diagnosis to be lesson for other patients

A local woman wants her delayed diagnosis to be a lesson for other patients of a serious disease.
Denelle Suranski said she started feeling issues and changes to her body as a teenager. She went to the doctor multiple times, but was repeatedly told nothing was wrong. This lasted for three years, until her father got a diagnosis that had doctors taking a second look at Suranski's symptoms.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., why an expert at UPMC says Suranski is not the only young patient getting diagnosed with a disease that typically impacts older adults, and what she wants to do to the city of Pittsburgh to remind others to get checked.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}