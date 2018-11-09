TONIGHT AT 5: Women tackling self-defense

PITTSBURGH - David Wright is a Pittsburgh police officer who trains other officers in "use of force" techniques. He owns a gym in Crafton. He is also the father of a daughter and focuses a lot of his time on teaching women how to defend themselves.
"They're not expecting you to fight back," Crafton told Channel 11's Courtney Brennan.
The most recent statistics say that one in five women will be the victims of rape, and one in three women will experience some kind of sexual assault.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., Courtney Brennan takes a course in self-defense. What she learned about what most women are doing wrong with some basic moves that could save a life.
