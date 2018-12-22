0 Top feel-good stories of 2018

2018 has had a lot of ups and downs. These stories stick out as some of the most uplifting and inspirational events, both in Pittsburgh and across the country.

>>Ryan Shazier takes to Instagram after walking onto stage at NFL Draft

Life forever changed for Ryan Shazier on Dec. 4, 2017, while making a tackle in the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered a spinal injury so severe he had to be carted off the field and there were concerns he would never walk again. Despite the odds, Shazier took the stage at the NFL draft in April to announce the Steelers first-round pick.

>>Video shows rescued Thai soccer players waving to parents, loved ones

This near-tragedy played out across the world when a team of youth soccer players in Thailand became trapped in a cave when monsoon rains flooded the entrance they had used. It took 10 days for divers to find the boys and their coach and another 13 for them to all reach safety.

>> Taylor Swift electrifies crowd at Heinz Field

Fans of Taylor Swift brought down the house on Aug. 7 when she played an electrifying performance at Heinz Field. The show opened with two songs from her late 2017 album "Reputation" and kept flowing for two hours.

🏟 | Taylor told the crowd about the first time she sang at @heinzfield was when she was singing the National Anthem, at 15! #repTourPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/qarVfF9Rnh — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNY) August 8, 2018

>>LOOK: Princess Charlotte kisses Prince Louis in adorable photos by Kate Middleton

If this adorable picture didn't put a smile on your face, then we don't know what will. It was an amazing year for the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married (more on that later), and Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, welcomed their third child.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace.



This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

>>Kennywood unveils cars for new Steel Curtain coaster

We're still smiling about this story, and we can't wait for Kennywood's next coaster to open in 2019! Construction is already well underway on this Steelers-themed coaster and from Chopper 11, you can see just how big it is.

>>Man finds $7.5M in storage unit he bought for only $500

No, he didn't win $1.5 billion on the MegaMillions, but discovering this much cash must have felt like winning the lottery! An attorney for the previous owner reached out and offered the new owner $1.2 million if he'd return the rest of the money.

This unit sells for 500 bucks, buyer finds 7.5 million cash, attorney reaches out on behalf of the previous owner & nicely offers 1.2 million dollars back in return for all money back.

What would you do?

New #StorageWars @aetv

Nov 7th 10/9c @storageauctnet @paytheladylaura pic.twitter.com/8UXJ1xvXkz — Dan Dotson on A&E (@auctionguydan) November 5, 2018

>>World’s biggest bounce house comes to western Pa.

Did you get a chance to feel like a kid again this summer when this bounce house came to town? See and Be Seen did, and trust us, it was awesome. This was right up there with the giant rubber duck that came through Pittsburgh a few years ago.

>>Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in stunning ceremony

See, we promised we'd get back to the royal family! This wedding was one for the ages when the younger son of Princess Diana married. The match wasn't without controversy, but in the end this ceremony quieted the doubters and made memories that will last a lifetime.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day.



These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/WBim9EkI4D — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

>>'Walking Dead' actor to adopt bonded donkey, emu

No, this isn't the setup for a bad joke. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays the villainous Negan on AMC's "The Walking Dead," actually bought a donkey and an emu that care about each other so much they sleep together.

Ummmm.... Loretta... and mama ally. News will come... soon! pic.twitter.com/Zk4W0csOkd — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) November 3, 2018

