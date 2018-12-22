  • Top feel-good stories of 2018

    2018 has had a lot of ups and downs. These stories stick out as some of the most uplifting and inspirational events, both in Pittsburgh and across the country. 

    >>Ryan Shazier takes to Instagram after walking onto stage at NFL Draft

    Life forever changed for Ryan Shazier on Dec. 4, 2017, while making a tackle in the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered a spinal injury so severe he had to be carted off the field and there were concerns he would never walk again. Despite the odds, Shazier took the stage at the NFL draft in April to announce the Steelers first-round pick.

     

    >>Video shows rescued Thai soccer players waving to parents, loved ones

    This near-tragedy played out across the world when a team of youth soccer players in Thailand became trapped in a cave when monsoon rains flooded the entrance they had used. It took 10 days for divers to find the boys and their coach and another 13 for them to all reach safety. 

    >> Taylor Swift electrifies crowd at Heinz Field

    Fans of Taylor Swift brought down the house on Aug. 7 when she played an electrifying performance at Heinz Field. The show opened with two songs from her late 2017 album "Reputation" and kept flowing for two hours. 

    >>LOOK: Princess Charlotte kisses Prince Louis in adorable photos by Kate Middleton

    If this adorable picture didn't put a smile on your face, then we don't know what will. It was an amazing year for the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married (more on that later), and Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, welcomed their third child.

    >>Kennywood unveils cars for new Steel Curtain coaster

    We're still smiling about this story, and we can't wait for Kennywood's next coaster to open in 2019! Construction is already well underway on this Steelers-themed coaster and from Chopper 11, you can see just how big it is.

     

    >>Man finds $7.5M in storage unit he bought for only $500

    No, he didn't win $1.5 billion on the MegaMillions, but discovering this much cash must have felt like winning the lottery! An attorney for the previous owner reached out and offered the new owner $1.2 million if he'd return the rest of the money.

    >>World’s biggest bounce house comes to western Pa.

    Did you get a chance to feel like a kid again this summer when this bounce house came to town? See and Be Seen did, and trust us, it was awesome. This was right up there with the giant rubber duck that came through Pittsburgh a few years ago.

     

    >>Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in stunning ceremony

    See, we promised we'd get back to the royal family! This wedding was one for the ages when the younger son of Princess Diana married. The match wasn't without controversy, but in the end this ceremony quieted the doubters and made memories that will last a lifetime.

    >>'Walking Dead' actor to adopt bonded donkey, emu

    No, this isn't the setup for a bad joke. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays the villainous Negan on AMC's "The Walking Dead," actually bought  a donkey and an emu that care about each other so much they sleep together.

     
     

