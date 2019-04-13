Township leaders consider buying Ligonier Beach property

LIGONIER, Pa. - Ligonier Township wants to bring back the historic Ligonier Beach.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, township supervisors voted this week to make an offer on the property.
The pool and restaurant on Route 30 were open for more than 90 years.
The couple who owns it didn't reopen last year because the property was damaged by flooding.
The township is looking for state grants and other financial help.
