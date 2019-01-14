  • Township leaders meeting with future of police leadership still unclear

    Updated:

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - The McCandless Township Council will meet Monda night as a police department lieutenant prepares to return from suspension.

    Lt. Jeffrey Basl and Chief David DiSanti were accused of sexually inappropriate behavior toward a woman officer.

    We're at the meeting working to learn what the future holds for the department, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    Channel 11 has been reporting on this issue for months.

    DiSanti has been on paid administrative leave since the end of October.

    RELATED HEADLINES:

    In December, the McCandless Police Officers Association took a vote of no confidence against him.

    Basl was also suspended. He will return to duty after a 10-day suspension without pay.

    This all comes after allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior toward a female officer.

    Since the accusations first came to light, the monthly meetings have been packed with community members, demanding answers to their questions about what happened and where the department stands with two leaders off the job.

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories