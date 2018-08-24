  • Tractor-trailer becomes stuck on Jersey barrier in downtown Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - A tractor-trailer became stuck on a Jersey barrier Friday morning in downtown Pittsburgh.

    The truck got stuck about 6:30 a.m. on the barrier along Fort Pitt Boulevard at Stanwix Street.

    Drivers experienced delays in the area because of the accident.

    A tow truck arrived about 7 a.m. to remove the truck and the scene was cleared by 7:30 a.m.

