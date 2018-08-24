Tractor-trailer becomes stuck on Jersey barrier in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - A tractor-trailer became stuck on a Jersey barrier Friday morning in downtown Pittsburgh.
The truck got stuck about 6:30 a.m. on the barrier along Fort Pitt Boulevard at Stanwix Street.
Drivers experienced delays in the area because of the accident.
A tow truck arrived about 7 a.m. to remove the truck and the scene was cleared by 7:30 a.m.
Traffic building at Fort Pitt Blvd and Stanwix where truck is stuck on Jersey Barrier. Looks like a tow truck driver just arrived on scene. @WPXI @WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/lb9KSIs1YH— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) August 24, 2018
Tow truck moving in to remove stuck truck on Jersey Barrier along Ft Pitt Blvd at Stanwix. @WPXI @WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/mqK0BfVneV— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) August 24, 2018
