Tractor-trailer catches fire on turnpike

A tractor-trailer caught fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Sunday.
The incident happened between the Irwin and Pittsburgh exits in an emergency pull-off area.
State police said the breaks on the tractor-trailer caught fire.
No one was hurt.
Traffic was backed up for almost an hour as crews put out the fire. The road has since been reopened.
