Tractor-trailer catches fire on turnpike

    A tractor-trailer caught fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Sunday.

    The incident happened between the Irwin and Pittsburgh exits in an emergency pull-off area.

    State police said the breaks on the tractor-trailer caught fire.

    No one was hurt.

    Traffic was backed up for almost an hour as crews put out the fire. The road has since been reopened. 

