  • Tractor-trailer crash blocks Cranberry Twp. ramp to I-79

    A tractor-trailer crash Wednesday night blocked a ramp on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

    The crash happened on the ramp leading from Cranberry Township to the westbound lanes at mile marker 28.5.

    PennDOT warned motorists to be aware of stopped or slowed traffic in the area.

