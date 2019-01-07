Tractor-trailer crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-70

A tractor-trailer crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of I-70 in Washington County.
911 dispatchers told Channel 11 that a tractor-trailer lost a tire, jackknifed and ruptured a fuel tank.
No other vehicles were involved.
According to the 511PA website, the eastbound lanes are closed between Exit 21 and Exit 25.
