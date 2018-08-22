LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tractor-trailer crashed Wednesday morning into a creek along Route 30 in Ligonier Township, trapping two people inside, officials said.
Police said the driver is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel before the truck crashed into Loyalhanna Creek about 8 a.m.
Rescue crews pulled the driver from the truck’s cab about 10 a.m. and moved him in a raft along the creek, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
A passenger was able to free himself, according to TribLIVE.
Both people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.
Westbound lanes of Route 30 are closed from Ligonier to Latrobe until further notice.
