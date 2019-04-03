Tractor-trailer crashes through guide rail; road remains closed 15+ hours later

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A road in New Sewickley Township remains closed Wednesday morning, more than 15 hours after a tractor-trailer crashed Tuesday afternoon.
The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. Tuesday on Freedom Crider Road, a 4-mile stretch of which was closed at one time. As of Wednesday morning, the closure was in place between Route 989 and Crows Run Road.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is following the latest developments in the ongoing repairs as Channel 11’s Trisha Pittman monitors the traffic impact in the area -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Officials said the closure was needed after a tractor-trailer crashed off the road, taking out part of the guide rail and sliding down a hillside.
No one was injured in the crash.
The road will likely not reopen until mid-morning, once crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation can assess the situation, officials said.
