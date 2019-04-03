  • Tractor-trailer crashes through guide rail; road remains closed 24+ hours later

    Updated:

    NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A road in New Sewickley Township remains closed Wednesday morning, more than 19 hours after a tractor-trailer crashed Tuesday afternoon.

    The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. Tuesday on Freedom Crider Road, a 4-mile stretch of which was closed at one time. As of Wednesday morning, the closure was in place between Route 989 and Crows Run Road.

    Amy Marcinkiewicz is working to learn why the road has not reopened and when drivers will again be able to travel along it. Watch her full report on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    Officials said the closure was needed after a tractor-trailer crashed off the road, taking out part of the guide rail and sliding down a hillside.

    No one was injured in the crash.

    The road will likely not reopen until mid-morning, once crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation can assess the situation, officials said.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories