    PITTSBURGH - A tractor-trailer overturned Monday morning on Interstate 279 southbound, forcing a lane restriction.

    The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on I-279 south at Mt. Nebo Road.

    The single-lane restriction is in place between the Interstate 79 split and the Camp Horne Road Exit (Exit 8), according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

