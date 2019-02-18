PITTSBURGH - A tractor-trailer overturned Monday morning on Interstate 279 southbound, forcing a lane restriction.
The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on I-279 south at Mt. Nebo Road.
The single-lane restriction is in place between the Interstate 79 split and the Camp Horne Road Exit (Exit 8), according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
BREAKING NEWS: Overturned Tractor Trailer on the Parkway North Inbound near Mt Nebo- Traffic getting by in the Left Lane. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/0rINlI5Sy3— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) February 18, 2019
