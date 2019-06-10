  • Tractor-trailer overturns on I-79

    PITTSBURGH - A tractor-trailer overturned Monday morning on Interstate 79 south, causing delays on the highway.

    The truck overturned into the center median beyond Mt. Nebo Road. One person was taken to a hospital, emergency dispatchers said.

    Traffic is getting by in the area, but the crash is causing delays.

