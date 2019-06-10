PITTSBURGH - A tractor-trailer overturned Monday morning on Interstate 79 south, causing delays on the highway.
The truck overturned into the center median beyond Mt. Nebo Road. One person was taken to a hospital, emergency dispatchers said.
Traffic is getting by in the area, but the crash is causing delays.
BREAKING: Overturned Tractor Trailer on Interstate 79 South beyond Mt Nebo. Into the Center Median. Traffic Getting By with Delays. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/whwiRfDGqi— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) June 10, 2019
