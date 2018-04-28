  • Tractor-trailer overturns on Pa. Turnpike

    Updated:

    A tractor-trailer turned over Saturday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. 

    The accident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 76 westbound near Exit 75, according to PennDOT.

    No one was injured in the accident, though it did cause traffic to back up surrounding the accident. 

    PennDOT said the accident is still affecting the ramp near Exit 75 to Interstate 70.  

