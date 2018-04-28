Tractor-trailer overturns on Pa. Turnpike

A tractor-trailer turned over Saturday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The accident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 76 westbound near Exit 75, according to PennDOT.
Accident I-76WB @ MM75.4, @ New Stanton(Exit 75) blocking the ramp— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) April 28, 2018
No one was injured in the accident, though it did cause traffic to back up surrounding the accident.
PennDOT said the accident is still affecting the ramp near Exit 75 to Interstate 70.
TRENDING NOW:
- Medieval grave included coffin birth, early neurosurgery
- ‘You may shut the — up!': Port Authority commissioner resigns after tirade caught on dash cam
- First arrest in couple's 2017 murder where toddler was found alive
- VIDEO: Human trafficking victims get help from new center
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}