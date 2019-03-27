  • Tractor-trailer overturns, sending cab off I-79; traffic backups building

    ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tractor-trailer overturned, sending the cab off northbound lanes of Interstate 79 Wednesday morning.

    The crash was reported about 11 a.m. Traffic is down to one lane between Crafton and Coraopolis, and backups are building in the area.

    The cab of the truck separated from the flatbed and went down an embankment. The flatbed ended up just off the highway.

    A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the truck is believed to have been hauling coils.

