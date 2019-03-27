  • Tractor-trailer overturns, sending cab off I-79

    PITTSBURGH - A tractor-trailer overturned, sending the cab off northbound lanes of Interstate 79 Wednesday morning.

    The crash was reported about 11 a.m.

    Traffic is down to one lane and backups are building.

    We’re working to learn what caused the crash and details of injuries -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.

