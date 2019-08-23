ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tractor-trailer has overturned in Elizabeth Township.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Douglas Run Road near Nichols Hill Road around 9:33 p.m.
Elizabeth Twp: Tractor trailer overturned w/unknown injury & fuel spill - Nichols Hill Ave/Douglas Run. Responders on scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 23, 2019
According to a tweet from Allegheny County, fuel has spilled from the truck.
We're working overnight to find out if anyone was injured. Watch Channel 11 Morning News for the latest updates.
