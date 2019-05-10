0 Traffic alert: Boulevard of the Allies, Route 51 construction projects

PITTSBURGH - Construction is in full swing across the Pittsburgh area, including on the Boulevard of the Allies and Route 51.

The Boulevard of the Allies betterment project has already started between Crosstown Boulevard and Bates Street.

The entire project will be completed in the spring of 2020, but drivers should expect lane restrictions overnight and during off-peak hours for the next year.

One significant part of the project is a total rehabilitation of the ramp that carries traffic from the inbound Boulevard of the Allies to the inbound Parkway East. Crews will close the ramp overnight and on weekends.

Long term, Brady Street and a lane of Forbes Avenue will close through mid-November 2019.

When it comes to Route 51, five different projects will take place over the next year and a half.

The projects will include continuing work on the Elizabeth Bridge, one lane of which will be closed long-term. The two circle ramps at the northern end of the bridge will close for about one month each.

Still on Route 51 -- and the Parkway West and the Liberty Tunnel -- drivers can expect lane restrictions during off-peak and overnight hours, as well as during the weekends, through late November.

The final Route 51 project is the Stoops Ferry Bridge replacement project, which starts this summer at Flaugherty Run Road in Moon Township. Crews will use the accelerated bridge replacement technique and there will be a 12-day full closure and detour that will start in the late summer to early fall of 2019.

