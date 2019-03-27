Traffic being shifted on Saw Mill Run Boulevard through early May

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A traffic shift on Saw Mill Run Boulevard will be in place through early May starting Wednesday morning.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, traffic will be shifted to the inside lanes in both directions at the Shaler Street Bridge overpass. The changes will be in effect around the clock.
Crews are continuing utility installation for the replacement of the Shaler Street Bridge while traffic is shifted.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh mayor praises police response to protests, calls for changes to laws
- Channel 11 report prompts health department investigation of rare cancer cases
- Woman attacked, killed by own pit bull dogs outside animal hospital
- VIDEO: Mother: Son with autism left on school bus for 6+ hours
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}