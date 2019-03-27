  • Traffic being shifted on Saw Mill Run Boulevard through early May

    COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A traffic shift on Saw Mill Run Boulevard will be in place through early May starting Wednesday morning.

    According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, traffic will be shifted to the inside lanes in both directions at the Shaler Street Bridge overpass. The changes will be in effect around the clock.

    Crews are continuing utility installation for the replacement of the Shaler Street Bridge while traffic is shifted.

