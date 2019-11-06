ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A traffic change is coming to a busy Butler County Road that drivers are either going to love or hate.
Starting this week, PennDOT is banning left turns from Route 228 onto Beaver Street Extension.
The road is a cut-through for many to get around Route 228 in Adams Township.
Mars Borough officials said this cut through takes drivers past numerous houses, many occupied by families with kids. People in the area told Channel 11 that none of the pass-through drivers obey the speed limit.
