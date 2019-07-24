  • Traffic counting device installation to force restrictions on I-70

    WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - Lane and shoulder restrictions will be in place on part of eastbound Interstate 70 while permanent traffic counting devices are installed, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

    The restrictions near the Route 51 interchange are scheduled to be in place between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Friday.

    Continuous Automatic Vehicle Classification devices will be placed in the area, installed below the road surface, PennDOT said. CAVC devices count and classify traffic.

    Traffic volume data collected daily and seasonally by CAVC devices is used to identify changes in traffic patterns.

    PennDOT said Pennsylvania currently maintains permanent traffic recorders at 128 sites throughout the state. Data is automatically polled each night through the use of modems at each site.

