Traffic restrictions on Greenfield Bridge start Monday

PITTSBURGH - Traffic restrictions will be in place on the Greenfield Bridge starting Monday morning as crews begin work to install a pedestrian safety railing.
Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and is expected to last up to 10 days.
Travel will be restricted to one lane toward Greenfield to accommodate work on the downtown side of the bridge, officials said.
No outbound lane restrictions will be in place between 3 and 6 p.m.
Work on the Squirrel Hill Tunnel side of the bridge will force the closure of the bike lane.
