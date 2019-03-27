  • Traffic shift on Saw Mill Run could affect morning commute

    COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A traffic shift on Saw Mill Run Boulevard could affect the morning commute on Wednesday.

    Starting at 7 a.m., traffic will be shifted to the inside lanes in both directions at the Shaler Street Bridge overpass.

    According to PennDOT, the new configuration will be in place until May.

    Channel 11's Trisha Pittman is monitoring any possible delays from this, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

