Traffic stop near police station nets stolen gun, ammunition

A routine traffic stop ended with three arrests and seized guns and ammunition for New Castle police.
Just blocks from the police station, officers stopped a car for traffic violations. When they looked inside, they saw guns in the front and back seats of the car.
Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking to police, who tell her one of the guns was stolen, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shoppers report issues, long lines due to Build-A-Bear Workshop 'Pay Your Age' promotion
- 2 years since Penn Hills twins reported missing
- Baby dies from meningitis, parents issue warning
- RAW VIDEO: Woman accused of starving dog
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}