Trailer carrying 11 animals breaks down on Parkway East

A horse trailer carrying 11 animals broke down on the Parkway East on Saturday.
The Allegheny County Mounted Patrol was called to help.
Mounted Patrol Officer Dave Spinneweber arrived with the Allegheny County Police Department trailer and transported the three ponies, four lambs and four goats to the department stables until Sunday morning.
Police said the driver of the horse trailer and her two grandchildren were able to continue to their home in Franklin Park.
