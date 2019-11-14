UPPER TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A train car derailed in Upper Tyrone Township, Fayette County on Thursday.
It happened at Broadford and Woods roads.
Related Headlines
On Friday, a collision caused dozens of train cars and containers to go off the tracks in Hempfield.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Fayette County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man, woman dead after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- What are odds Steelers sign Colin Kaepernick? Here's what bookmakers think
- Teacher, principal, administrator face charges in death of student with autism
- VIDEO: Woman claims abandoned cars on I-79 are causing dangerous driving conditions
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}