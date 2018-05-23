  • Train carrying coal derails in Armstrong County, over 18 cars off tracks

    Updated:

    NORTHPOINT, Pa. - A train derailed in Armstrong County Wednesday. 

    The train derailed in Northpoint, near Ewing Road and Lentz Road. 

    Chopper 11 flew over the scene, and over 18 cars went off the tracks. 

    The train cars were filled with coal, officials said. 

    It is unclear if there were any injuries. 

    This is a developing story. Watch 11 News at 5 p.m. for the latest updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Train carrying coal derails in Armstrong County, over 18 cars off tracks

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bodies of 2 Polish miners recovered week after quake

  • Headline Goes Here

    Driver facing numerous charges after 3-county police chase

  • Headline Goes Here

    Couple found dead in apparent double suicide

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Rescuers can see another miner in Polish mine