Train carrying coal jumps tracks in Nebraska

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a train to derail Tuesday In Nebraska.
At least a dozen rail cars jumped the tracks between Valley and Fremont, spilling coal along the way.
There was no initial word on any injuries, or on what caused the coal cars to derail.
