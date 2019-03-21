  • Train clips car on Route 65

    SEWICKLEY, Pa. - A train clipped car that tried to cross the tracks Thursday morning in Sewickley.

    Investigators tell Channel 11 it happened after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 65 and River Road.

    Channel 11's Liz Kilmer saw a black sedan with rear end damage at the scene of the crash. 

    Investigators said the driver of the car was driving across the tracks when it got stuck as the arms of the rail crossing started coming down.  The train tried to stop, but clipped the car.  

    The driver was not injured, police said. 

