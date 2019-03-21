SEWICKLEY, Pa. - A train clipped car that tried to cross the tracks Thursday morning in Sewickley.
Investigators tell Channel 11 it happened after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 65 and River Road.
BREAKING NEWS: CAR VS TRAIN along Route 65 at River Rd. Glen Osborne / Haysville Border. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/9NClkiXLic— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) March 21, 2019
Channel 11's Liz Kilmer saw a black sedan with rear end damage at the scene of the crash.
Investigators said the driver of the car was driving across the tracks when it got stuck as the arms of the rail crossing started coming down. The train tried to stop, but clipped the car.
BREAKING: car hit by train in Sewickley near 65 & River Rd. Seeing a black sedan with rear end damage, the train involved does not appear to be on scene. One lane of 65S blocked. Otherwise traffic moving @WPXITraffic @wpxi pic.twitter.com/D8IBWfBCRH— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) March 21, 2019
The driver was not injured, police said.
