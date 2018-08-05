PITTSBURGH - A train has derailed in Pittsburgh.
According to the Port Authority Transit's Twitter page, all rail service for the T has been suspended.
ALL INBOUND AND OUTBOUND RAIL SERVICE IS SUSPENDED DUE TO A FREIGHT TRAIN DERAILING DOWN TO STATION SQUARE FROM THE HILL ABOVE.— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 5, 2018
The train derailed down to Station Square from the hill above, according to their tweet.
Channel 11 has multiple crews on the way to get more information. Stay with WPXI.com for developments on this story.
