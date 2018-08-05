  • Train derails near Station Square

    PITTSBURGH - A train has derailed in Pittsburgh.

    According to the Port Authority Transit's Twitter page, all rail service for the T has been suspended.

    The train derailed down to Station Square from the hill above, according to their tweet.

    Channel 11 has multiple crews on the way to get more information. Stay with WPXI.com for developments on this story.

