Transgender teen's family suing W. Va. school district for assistant principal's alleged harassment

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. - A West Virginia family is suing their school district after a faculty member allegedly harassed a transgender teenager.
The teenager was entering the boy's bathroom when he was followed by assistant principal Lee Livengood, according to the lawsuit.
Livengood allegedly told the teen he "freaked him out" then ordered him to prove his gender by using a urinal.
The Harrison County School district failed to create a safe environment, the lawsuit alleges. The Board of Education has not made a statement regarding the lawsuit.
