Transit contractor pleads guilty to endangering children, other felonies

A McKeesport man pleaded guilty to endangering children and related crimes after authorities said he allowed convicted criminals to drive underinsured school buses.
Martin Betchy, 36, was charged in 2016 by the state attorney general’s office with theft by deception, endangering the welfare of children and insurance fraud, all felonies.
His company, Three Rivers Transit, had a $2.4 million contract with the Propel Schools network. That contract was terminated when the charges were announced.
According to the criminal complaint, some Three Rivers Transit vehicles were insured with personal policies, not commercial policies, which meant passengers got stuck paying bills if they were injured in crashes. The lack of background checks allegedly led to drivers having criminal records and, sometimes, invalid driver's licenses, state investigators said.
A 9-year-old child suffered a concussion when one of Betchy's drivers caused a multi-vehicle crash in January 2015. The child's mother wound up having to file a claim with her auto insurance to cover the child's medical expenses, because the transit vehicle wasn't properly insured, investigators said.
Betchy's drivers included one with a record for robbery and aggravated assault, and another for identity theft and burglary, according to the complaint. Former state Attorney General Bruce Beemer said many drivers had arrest records for drug possession or driving under the influence, leaving them without valid driver's licenses.
Betchy's sentencing is scheduled for June 28.
