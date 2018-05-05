  • Traveler with measles exposed two Pa. locations, officials say

    A person with a confirmed case of measles may have exposed others to the disease after visiting Pennsylvania stores. 

    According to a release from the Pa. Department of Health, the unidentified person was traveling on a tour bus from Niagara Falls, N.Y. to Washington, D.C. when they stopped at two central Pa. locations. 

    Exposures may have occurred at the following locations on May 2:

    • Wegman’s, 201 William Street, Williamsport, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Weaver’s Farm Market, 8160 Susquehanna Trail (Route 15), Port Trevorton, from 2:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    According to the release, measles is highly contagious; however, if you have been “properly immunized against measles, your risk of getting the disease is minimal.”

    Those who are susceptible to measles may get sick if they were in the same room as the traveler – even up to two hours after the traveler left. 

    Officials said symptoms typically appear one to three weeks after infection occurs and include the following: rash, high fever, cough and red, watery eyes. 

    Anyone who is unsure about the measles vaccination status, or believe they are experiencing symptoms, is asked to contact their health-care provider or call the Pa. Department of Health’s toll-free hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258).”

     
     

