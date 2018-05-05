Traveler with measles exposed two Pa. locations, officials say

A person with a confirmed case of measles may have exposed others to the disease after visiting Pennsylvania stores.
According to a release from the Pa. Department of Health, the unidentified person was traveling on a tour bus from Niagara Falls, N.Y. to Washington, D.C. when they stopped at two central Pa. locations.
Exposures may have occurred at the following locations on May 2:
- Wegman’s, 201 William Street, Williamsport, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Weaver’s Farm Market, 8160 Susquehanna Trail (Route 15), Port Trevorton, from 2:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
According to the release, measles is highly contagious; however, if you have been “properly immunized against measles, your risk of getting the disease is minimal.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Man killed after shooting in Shadyside
- 1 person killed after being ejected from motorcycle, struck by tractor-trailer
- Teen stabbed with scissors after pulling student's dress up, police say
- VIDEO: Ross Park Mall to offer premium paid parking
Those who are susceptible to measles may get sick if they were in the same room as the traveler – even up to two hours after the traveler left.
Officials said symptoms typically appear one to three weeks after infection occurs and include the following: rash, high fever, cough and red, watery eyes.
Anyone who is unsure about the measles vaccination status, or believe they are experiencing symptoms, is asked to contact their health-care provider or call the Pa. Department of Health’s toll-free hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258).”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}