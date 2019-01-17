Trayvon Martin's mother shares her story in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - The mother of Trayvon Martin shared her son's story Wednesday night in Pittsburgh as she called attention to gun violence that's taking young lives.
Sybrina Fulton spoke at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary about Martin, who was killed in Sanford, Florida, back in 2012, when he was 17 years old.
He was shot by a neighborhood watch volunteer who was later acquitted of murder.
Fulton now works to help families who have lost children to gun violence.
Right now, there are several unsolved murders of teenagers in our area, including that of Jonathan Freeman, 16.
His family said he was playing video games at a friend's house in Homewood earlier this month when someone opened fire.
