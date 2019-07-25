GLEN OSBORNE, Pa. - A home in Allegheny County might be a total loss after a large tree fell onto it.
Channel 11's Gordon Loesch is at the home, and learned there is damage spread out across the building, especially to two upstairs bedrooms.
The homeonwer told Loesch she's lived in the home for 45 years.
Tonight on 11 News at 5, Loesch is live at the scene working to learn if the owner will ever be able to move back to her home.
