Tree crashes into home making it no longer structurally sound

TARENTUM, Pa. - A Tarentum homeowner said he could've been killed if he would have been upstairs when a tree crashed into his home.
The large tree fell onto Frank Lee's house on Allegheny Street Wednesday morning, leaving a hole in the roof right over his bed.
