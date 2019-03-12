Tree crashes onto apartment, briefly trapping girl in bed

PITCAIRN, Pa. - A tree crashed onto an apartment building in Pitcairn early Tuesday morning, displacing eight people who lived there.
The tree fell shortly before 2 a.m., causing damage to the roof of the building on School Street and leaving debris scattered.
No one was hurt, but a girl said she was trapped in her bed when the tree first fell. She was able to get out on her own.
The home’s landlord moved all eight people who live in the home to a hotel.
