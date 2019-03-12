Tree crashes onto apartment building, briefly trapping girl in bed

PITCAIRN, Pa. - A tree crashed onto an apartment building in Pitcairn early Tuesday morning, displacing eight people who live there.
The tree fell shortly before 2 a.m., causing damage to the roof of the building on School Street and leaving debris scattered.
No one was hurt, but a girl said she was trapped in her bed when the tree first fell. She was able to get out on her own.
One of the people who lives on the top floor of the building said the tree’s branches punctured through the roof.
The building’s landlord moved all eight people who live there to a hotel.
