SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tree and wires fell on top of a school bus with students on board in Shaler Township Wednesday morning.
PHOTOS: Tree falls down on school bus with students on board
Related Headlines
The accident happened as the bus traveled along Mount Royal Boulevard at Bridle Road, police said.
Police tell Channel 11 there are no injuries to the students or the bus driver.
TRENDING NOW:
- Who was Nasim Najafi Aghdam, YouTube shooting suspect?
- Shooting prompts heavy police presence in Ohio Township
- Drug-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' pose growing threat
- VIDEO: Avoid common tax mistakes
One person was injured in a second vehicle involved in the accident
Emergency crews and Duquesne Light crews are at the scene.
Police are urging drivers to avoid the area until the road is cleared.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}