Tree falls down on school bus with students on board

    SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tree and wires fell on top of a school bus with students on board in Shaler Township Wednesday morning. 

    The accident happened as the bus traveled along Mount Royal Boulevard at Bridle Road, police said.  

    Police tell Channel 11 there are no injuries to the students or the bus driver. 

    One person was injured in a second vehicle involved in the accident

    Emergency crews and Duquesne Light crews are at the scene. 

    Police are urging drivers to avoid the area until the road is cleared. 

     

