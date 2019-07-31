0 Man trapped in bed when tree falls onto his house, house now deemed unsafe

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was trapped for nearly two hours after a tree fell onto a house in Westmoreland County.

Dozens of firefighters swarmed Deer Run Road in Penn Township to save him.

Around 4:10 a.m., rescue crews took him to an ambulance on a stretcher.

The man's wife called 911 around 2:30 a.m. and was able to get out safely.

#BREAKING & JUST IN: Building inspector has deemed house unsafe to live in. Tree removal will take some time. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/ADMbn6TYPd — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 31, 2019

He was in bed when the tree crashed into the house and is in critical condition.

Emergency responders then shifted their focus to making sure the home is safe.

The Penn Township EMS chief told Channel 11 the tree is roughly 18 inches in diameter and roughly 80 feet tall.

The ground was extremely saturated after heavy rain, bringing the tree down onto the house.

The tree was resting on the man's hips and stomach.

A doctor from Forbes Regional was called in to assist with life-saving support as crews tried to free him and was treating him the entire time.

As that was happening, urban search and rescue were trying to stabilize the space.

A building inspector has deemed the house is unsafe to live in. Removing the tree will take some time.

