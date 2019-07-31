  • Man trapped in bed when tree falls onto his house

    PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was trapped for nearly two hours after a tree fell onto a house in Westmoreland County.

    Dozens of firefighters swarmed Deer Run Road in Penn Township to save him.

    Around 4:10 a.m., rescue crews took him to an ambulance on a stretcher.

    The man's wife called 911 around 2:30 a.m. and was able to get out safely.

    He was in bed when the tree crashed into the house.

