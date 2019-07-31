PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was trapped for nearly two hours after a tree fell onto a house in Westmoreland County.
Dozens of firefighters swarmed Deer Run Road in Penn Township to save him.
Around 4:10 a.m., rescue crews took him to an ambulance on a stretcher.
We're learning more about the efforts to rescue him, and his condition, on Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m.
Here’s a better look at the tree and just some of the emergency responders lining Deer Run Drive in Penn Township Westmoreland County. EMA Deputy Director confirms the man has been rescued and taken to the hospital. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/qpe8h43rVW— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 31, 2019
The man's wife called 911 around 2:30 a.m. and was able to get out safely.
He was in bed when the tree crashed into the house.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta canceled days before scheduled start
- Woman wanted for allegedly urinating on potatoes at West Mifflin Walmart
- Brawl breaks out between Pirates and Reds
- VIDEO: Woman in tears after her shop is vandalized, customers' cars smashed
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}