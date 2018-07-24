  • Tree falls onto power lines, closes road

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A tree came down onto power lines, forcing the closure of a road in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood Tuesday morning.

    The tree fell across East Agnew Avenue, hanging over the power lines and a parked car.

    East Agnew Avenue is closed between Dowling Street and Becks Run Road.

    Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic is working to learn when the tree will be removed for Channel 11 Morning News.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories