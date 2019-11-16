PITTSBURGH - The FBI is working to stop the next active shooter, and Channel 11 got inside access to an FBI unit where agents are trying to get inside the mind of a mass killer.
They learn from every incident, including the Tree of Life attack that ended with 11 people dead.
It’s a process that involves pealing back many layers, hoping to reveal what motivates something so awful.
Tonight on 11 at 11, Washington D.C. correspondent Blair Miller shares what he learned while talking to these agents and looks at how things have changed since the Columbine attack 20 years ago.
