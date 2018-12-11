PITTSBURGH - Tree of Live victims, brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, will be honored posthumously with an award bearing their name Tuesday night by ACHIEVA during their Awards of Excellence ceremony.
ACHIEVA is an organization that works with and on behalf of people with disabilities.
Related Headlines
RELATED HEADLINE: Brothers killed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting remembered as kind, loving
The Cecil and David Rosenthal Community Award will be accepted by their sisters Diane and Michelle Rosenthal on behalf of the Rosenthal family. The Rosenthal brothers were longtime recipients of ACHIEVA services.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
In the future, the award will be given to a person with an intellectual or developmental disability who has embraced being a part of their community and in return, their community has embraced them.
TRENDING NOW:
- Father turns in daughter to face animal cruelty charges
- Firefighter arrested during fight after Pitcairn votes to disband #2 volunteer fire department
- ‘Nothing but scorn for humanity': Newly released writings show evolution of Sandy Hook shooter
- VIDEO: Glass will no longer be permitted in recycling bins in nearly two dozen South Hills neighborhoods
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
ACHIEVA will also create the Cecil and David Rosenthal Memorial Fund. All donations received in memory of the brothers will be used to support community activities pursued by people with intellectual disabilities. Future recipients of the award will be given $1,000.
RELATED HEADLINE: Brothers killed in synagogue shooting named honorary Pittsburgh firefighters
Cecil and David Rosenthal were one of the 11 people killed during Oct. 27 shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
The ACHIEVA Awards of Excellence ceremony will be held Tuesday night.
Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz will emcee the awards.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}