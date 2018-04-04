A dangerous line of thunderstorms moved through western Pennsylvania Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning, causing damage in several areas.
A tree fell on a transformer along Boyce Road near Hunting Ridge Trail in South Fayette Township around 8:30 p.m., leaving live wires on the ground and knocking out power to nearby residents. The road was closed in that area.
Just arrived on scene. Fire officials say a tree fell on top of a transformer here along Boyce Road and Hunting Ridge in South Fayette Township. Road closed. Live wires. Avoid area. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/xH8TpSxNQu— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 4, 2018
In Ohio Township, a downed tree forced part of Camp Horne Road to be blocked off.
Wires were brought down in Moon Township along Brodhead Road. The road was closed while crews worked to make repairs.
Also in Moon, a landslide spilled onto one lane of Flaugherty Run Road.
Channel 11 News received photos of trees that fell right in front of a Burgettstown home, grazing a car.
More than 1,000 customers lost electricity in Washington County, according to FirstEnergy. And hundreds of customers lost power in Butler, Fayette, Greene, and Westmoreland counties.
