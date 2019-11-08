NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -
Emergency crews are working to perform a "trench rescue" because one person is believed to be trapped.
The scene is in the 100 block of Brehm Road in North Strabane Township in Washington County.
Emergency officials believe one male victim is trapped at the bottom of what they're calling a 10-foot-deep trench.
