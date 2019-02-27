  • Trial begins for former restaurant owner accused of sexual assault

    PITTSBURGH - A trial is underway for local restaurateur Adnan Pehlivan, who is accused of sexual assault.

    In court on Wednesday, prosecutors called Pehlivan a “restaurateur by day” and a “sexual predator” at night.  The defense attacked the alleged victim and said this was a "hook up" that Pehlivan and the 23-year-old woman agreed to.

    Police said Pehlivan followed a young woman home from a bar on the South Side in May, broke into her apartment and sexually assaulted her.

    Last week, a judge ruled a video found on Pehivan’s phone that shows a man sneaking into a woman’s bedroom and performing a sex act on her while she was asleep cannot be used at trial. The video portrays a similar situation in which Pehlivan is accused.

    There is another video that is part of the prosecutor’s case: A surveillance video from the night of the attack that shows Pehlivan following the alleged victim and her friends as they go home.

