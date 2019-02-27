Trial begins for former restaurant owner accused of sexual assault

PITTSBURGH - A trial is underway for local restaurateur Adnan Pehlivan, who is accused of sexual assault.
In court on Wednesday, prosecutors called Pehlivan a “restaurateur by day” and a “sexual predator” at night. The defense attacked the alleged victim and said this was a "hook up" that Pehlivan and the 23-year-old woman agreed to.
#BREAKING: There are 4 women and 8 men on the jury.— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) February 27, 2019
It’s clear from opening statements that the defense is going to paint the alleged victim as a woman who was drunk and is now after Adnan Pehlivan’s money. #WPXI
Police said Pehlivan followed a young woman home from a bar on the South Side in May, broke into her apartment and sexually assaulted her.
Last week, a judge ruled a video found on Pehivan’s phone that shows a man sneaking into a woman’s bedroom and performing a sex act on her while she was asleep cannot be used at trial. The video portrays a similar situation in which Pehlivan is accused.
There is another video that is part of the prosecutor’s case: A surveillance video from the night of the attack that shows Pehlivan following the alleged victim and her friends as they go home.
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan is in courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for updates and Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. for the latest developments.
TRENDING NOW:
- Jury selection underway for restaurant owner accused of sexual assault
- Lawyer for restaurant owner accused of sexual assault wants some evidence thrown out
- Restaurant owner accused of sexual assault staying in jail
- Restaurant owner arrested, accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}